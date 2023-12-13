Worldcoin adds face biometrics, major consumer platforms in digital ID upgrade

Worldcoin has expanded its digital identity system, added face biometric authentication and unveiled support for a series of popular online services.

The new World ID 2.0 was unveiled in a company blog post, along with the Worldcoin App Store and the protocol for Apps to go in it.

The upgraded digital ID includes three levels. “World ID device level” is a digital ID with a lower level of assurance, being based on verification with a mobile device. For apps requiring higher assurance, “World ID Orb” builds in the assurance of humanity and uniqueness provided by iris biometrics scans with the company’s infamous proprietary scanners. “World ID Orb+” adds facial authentication through selfie biometrics to the IDs already verified with iris biometrics.

World ID 2.0 upgrades include resets, for users that can visit a Worldcoin Orb, local storage of the ID verification bundle, and the ability to delete Orb-verified World IDs within the app. A Wallet Bridge allows digital wallets to communicate with World ID apps. The introduction of “Personal Custody” of the verification bundle, “Data Custody” by Worldcoin is being deprecated.

The new release also upgrades support for OIDC and OAuth, according to the blog post.

World ID 2.0 is also faster than the original; up to 24-times faster, Worldcoin says.

Services integrating World ID now include Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify and ecommerce platform Mercado Libre.

World IDs can be used by Shopify store owners to protect against fraud, or to offer one-time promotions, TechCrunch reports.

User onboarding has also been expanded to Mexico and Singapore.

Earlier this month, Worldcoin launched a grant program to spur the development of more apps and integrations utilizing its digital ID.

Worldcoin has signed up just over 2.6 million people for World IDs verified with iris biometrics so far.

