Worldcoin digital ID ecosystem buildout continues with next wave of grants

| Chris Burt
The second group of startups awarded funding by Worldcoin to work on extensions and applications of its digital identity and iris biometric technologies.

Wave1 of the Worldcoin Community Grants Program consists of 17 projects. One of them, Taceo, was awarded a grant as part of Wave0 to apply multi-party computation to iris code comparison. This led Worldcoin to adopt the new system for iris codes, and Taceo has received another grant to continue its work.

Grant recipients include Axiom, Proof of Passport, Farcaster Humaniser, Alphaday, Agora, Only Dust and BBB & Company.

Encode Club is getting a grant to create a series of live workshops and YouTube videos to educate people about Worldcoin. Wormhole will bring WorldID verification to Solana, and zkSnap provides a secure voting protocol for system governance. Cometh will create a mobile native library for World Chain wallets to integrate passkeys and other tools.

Herodotus, named for the ancient Greek “Father of History,” enables access to historical on-chain data across Ethereum layers, and World Poll is creating a polling platform based on World ID.

Fuzzing Labs is working on a way to enhance the security of biometric data on Worldcoin Orbs, and Satori is working on batch verification of World ID proofs.

Worldcoin parent and developer Tools for Humanity added executives in biometrics, privacy and digital ID roles this week.

