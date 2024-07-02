Tools for Humanity adds privacy, biometrics and digital ID execs

A round of prominent executive appointments by Tools for Humanity are intended to upgrade its privacy, security, biometric hardware and digital ID expertise as the Worldcoin project scales. Tools for Humanity (TFH) is the parent and main developer of Worldcoin, which will be the focus for all four new TFH executives.

Damien Kieran was the chief privacy officer and data protection officer at Twitter prior to its acquisition by Elon Musk and rebranding as X. In his new role, he will be responsible for working with global regulators and contributing to industry standards for compliance and privacy protection, according to the company announcement. The job will keep him busy, judging by the legal and regulatory reviews which the company has just started to put behind it.

TFH has also engaged Germany-based Latham & Watkins partner Tim Wybitul, Bloomberg Law reports, to help it work with the Bavarian data protection authority, which is taking the lead on judging Worldcoin’s GDPR compliance.

Adrian Ludwig has been appointed TFH’s chief information security officer, in which position he will be in charge of internal and external data security. Ludwig is the former director of Android security and has served as Atlassian’s CISO and CTO.

The company has also named Rich Heley as its chief device officer and Ajay Patel as its head of World ID. Heley will be responsible for the development of the orb, the device Worldcoin uses to capture iris biometrics for deduplication, converting the data to a hash for comparison and then deleting it. He brings executive experience from Apple, Meta and Tesla. Patel will lead the product strategy and rollout of World ID, drawing on his experience as the head of Google Payments’ identity team.

TFH also hired Elliott Suthers as its head of comms for Europe, Middle East and Africa last month.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | data privacy | digital ID | Tools for Humanity | Worldcoin