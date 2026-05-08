Jumio, Socure, Signicat, ROC add execs amid AI fraud, growth push

A wave of senior appointments across the digital identity and biometrics sector signals the growing urgency around AI-driven fraud, the push to scale commercial operations and the deepening influence of regulatory change. Jumio, Socure, Signicat, ROC, and One Identity have all brought in new executives in recent weeks, with hires spanning product and AI leadership, market expansion, and SaaS transformation.

Jumio names new CEO as it targets next phase of growth

Jumio has appointed Mark Lorion as its new CEO as it moves towards identity intelligence.

Lorion is joining the Palo Alto-headquartered firm after serving as CEO of Tempo Software and has more than three decades of experience scaling B2B software companies. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at a string of cybersecurity firms, including as COO of Digital.ai and Arxan Technologies, and as President and General Manager of Apperian. He also serves as board director of Team Cymru and co-chairs the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

“I am honored to join Jumio at such a pivotal time, when identity is moving from point-in-time checks to continuous identity intelligence in order to fight fraud and AI-enabled bad actors,” Lorion said.

Lorion succeeds Bala Kumar, who has served as president and interim CEO since the start of 2026. Kumar will remain with the company as President and Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Socure makes dual appointments across product and AI

Socure has announced two senior appointments: Chung-Man Tam as Chief Product Officer and Pablo Abreu as the company’s first Chief AI and Innovation Officer.

Tam will be tasked with directing product management, design and platform roadmap, translating the company’s technical capabilities into cohesive customer workflows, according to the New York-based company. He is expected to build the company’s RiskOS platform into a unified fraud, compliance and risk decisioning system.

His background includes leading product at AdMob through its acquisition by Google, serving as SVP of Product Development at Affirm, and, most recently, as CPO at the cybersecurity and insurance risk firm Coalition.

Abreu’s remit as Chief AI and Innovation Officer will cover Socure’s core intellectual property, including its data science and modeling capabilities, data strategy, identity graph, and forward-looking AI innovation – areas the company describes as central to its long-term competitive advantage.

Signicat appoints CPO to lead product strategy through regulatory shift

Signicat has named Emma Bauer as its new Global Chief Product Officer.

Bauer joins the executive team with a mandate to scale Signicat’s SaaS platform as Europe navigates sweeping regulatory changes under eIDAS 2.0 and the incoming Anti-Money Laundering Regulation. As CPO, she will lead execution of the firm’s product strategy at a time when AI sits high on the company’s agenda, according to its announcement.

Bauer is joining Signicat after more than a decade at another Swedish company, eye tracking software maker Tobii.

ROC appoints ABIS veteran to accelerate commercial growth

Rank One Computing Corporation (ROC), which made its Nasdaq debut in February, has appointed Gary Lac to a newly created role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The role is designed to expand the company’s commercial footprint in Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS) and other markets, according to the firm.

Lac brings more than 20 years of experience across biometric identity, ABIS platforms, solution delivery and commercialization. He joins from NEC Corporation of America, where he led sales, marketing, product and presales for advanced biometric and identity solutions. Before NEC, he led Solutions Innovation at Idemia.

“ROC is approaching biometrics and Vision AI in a completely different way and it will enable us to provide groundbreaking capabilities to the public safety communities and beyond,” says Lac. “I’m excited to join the team and help translate that potential into growth.”

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Jumio | ROC | Signicat | Socure