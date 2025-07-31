US multimodal biometrics firm ROC looks to Global South with MOSIP

ROC announced that its multimodal ROC ABIS and ROC SDK products have completed compliance evaluation with MOSIP, the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform, and been added to its marketplace for national digital ID technologies.

MOSIP is an open-standards digital identity platform designed to help countries build and customize national ID systems. As a nonprofit, MOSIP provides a global ecosystem of integrated, compliant software solutions, and is formally engaged with 26 countries, with 11 — from Morocco to the Philippines — at various stages of national rollout.

“With ROC joining MOSIP, we are playing an important role in expanding biometric solutions for developing nations, providing further agility into how foundational ID systems can be implemented,” said Blake Moore, COO of ROC.

“We are passionate about delivering next-gen biometric and digital credential technologies that meet the evolving needs of global governments, particularly in developing nations where MOSIP is making a significant impact.”

Sanjith Sundaram, head of Partner Ecosystem at MOSIP, echoed this sentiment, noting that ROC’s compliance reflects significant progress toward their shared goal of fostering open, inclusive digital identity systems. “We trust that their relevant work and expertise in the field can support countries adopting MOSIP in meaningful ways,” he added.

ROC ABIS is the company’s Automated Biometric Identity System — an agile, cost-effective U.S.-made solution optimized for speed, scale and mission flexibility. Its algorithms and modular architecture is built for interoperability across multiple biometric modalities.

It’s compliant with global standards including FISWG, ANSI, OSAC, and now MOSIP, ROC ABIS performs in face and fingerprint biometric matching, latent fingerprint identification, iris recognition and tattoo recognition.

ROC’s lightweight algorithms help reduce system complexity, hardware requirements, and cloud computing costs, lowering total cost of ownership and making digital identity solutions more accessible for emerging economies, the company says.

“MOSIP is revolutionizing the way nations approach digital identity, and we are too,” said B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. “By integrating ROC ABIS and ROC SDK with the MOSIP platform, we are empowering developing countries to establish secure, scalable and cost-effective identity solutions that can drive economic and social progress.”

ROC provides multimodal biometrics and Vision AI to the U.S. military, law enforcement and global fintech companies. Its NIST-ranked face, fingerprint, and iris algorithms enable verification across applications such as digital payments, national ID programs, ABIS deployments, tactical video analytics and access control.

