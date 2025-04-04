Greece introduces unique identifier for each citizen

Greece is modernizing its national identification cards by introducing mandatory personal identification numbers (PINs).

The 12-digit identifiers are unique to each citizen and will be used across all state services. The number will be physically printed on ID cards and digitally embedded in chips but is not linked to biometric data.

The PIN is designed to replace multiple identifiers that were previously used such as the Tax Identification Number (AFM) and Social Security Number (AMKA) and ensure greater privacy. The data is managed by the General Secretariat for Information Systems and Digital Governance while its encryption and security measures are endorsed by the Greek Data Protection Authority, according to Greek City Times.

The number is included in all new ID cards as of March 27th. The new ID cards will retain the usual information, including full name, parents’ names, birthplace, birth date, gender, nationality, ID number, issue and expiry dates, signature and a biometric photo.

The update is aligned with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet.

