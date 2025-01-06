Nigeria wants to add iris biometrics to digital ID for more inclusion

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) says it is looking at ways of streamlining and expanding the rollout of digital ID in Nigeria and one of the options on the table is adding iris biometrics to its digital ID enrollment.

The hint was dropped recently by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, during a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellowship training which took place in Abuja.

Speaking through a representative, the NIMC boss said this idea is among a litany of innovations which they are planning to introduce to the digital ID system in order to make it more inclusive, The Sun reports.

At the moment, biometric enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria involves face and fingerprints. Adding the iris modality, according to the official, will make it possible for citizens with disabilities to be equally issued the important credential which is necessary to access a wide range of services in the country.

“We are exploring the use of iris recognition technology to cater to the specific needs of individuals with disabilities,” the representative was quoted as saying. Uganda is one other African country which has announced the addition of iris biometrics to its new generation biometric national ID card.

The NIMC CEO said despite the challenges the ID authority faces, its commitment to build an inclusive ID system and expand coverage remain unwavering. She emphasized the important of the NIN as an essential tool in getting access to several services.

In order to streamline access to services, Odusote said they have been working tirelessly with their partners to enhance interoperability among government agencies to facilitate identity verification. This, she says, will save Nigerians the stress of having to register many times with government agencies to obtain services.

The innovations envisaged by the NIMC are part of a broader reforms plan which aims to give the ID authority a new legislative framework for more efficient identity management.

It also comes at a time when the World Bank has extended its support for the country’s digital ID program by another two years, with a target to issue 180 million digital IDs by the close of the extension.

The Nigeria ID4D has pledged in the past to create the enabling environment to the issuance of NINs to persons living with disabilities.

A recent investigative report however suggests that many aged and physically challenged citizens in Nigeria go through tough times seeking the NIN. Some have reportedly had their SIM cards blocked while others have been locked out of their bank accounts for their inability to register for a digital ID.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | digital inclusion | identity management | iris biometrics | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN)