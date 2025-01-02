FB pixel

South Korea to begin trial of digital national ID

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
South Korea to begin trial of digital national ID
 

South Korea’s national ID is about to get more digital.

Citizens of the country aged 17 and older will soon be able to store their resident registration cards on their smartphones, in a trial that begins January 3. It’s a milestone moment as South Korea shifts from the traditional physical system introduced in 1968.

The program will be piloted in nine regions across the country, with the Ministry of Interior and Safety evaluating the system’s stability before expanding the program nationwide by March. The ministry said these new “mobile IDs” use blockchain and encryption to keep personal information safe and to avoid fraud.

This is the fourth type of mobile identification card to be issued by the South Korean government, following the mobile driver’s license, the national veterans’ registration card, and the overseas Korean identification card, which were all introduced in 2021.

The nine regions included in the pilot are Sejong city, HongCheon County in Gangwon province, Goyang city in Gyeonggi province, Geochang county in South Gyeongsang province, Seo-gu district in Daejeon, Gunwi county in Daegu, Ulju county in Ulsan, Yeosu city, and Yeongnam county in South Jeolla province.

Residents in these areas can apply for their mobile ID by visiting their local administrative office to receive an IC-enabled resident registration card, which replaces the physical card. They can then scan the IC card or a QR code using a smartphone to activate the digital ID.

The Korean Immigration Service said a mobile version of the Foreign Residence Card will be rolled out sometime this year, according to KBS World.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Internal govt coordination can help meet birth registration target in Asia

Sub-Saharan Africa is the region where the biggest improvements must be made to meet the UN’s birth registration goals, but…

 

authID commits to biometric accountability in digital identity, financial aid

authID has joined the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association) to support the continued development of its specification for interoperable,…

 

Veterans Affairs begins move to secure sign-in with Login.gov or ID.me

A post from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) breaks down how the agency is transitioning to digital ID…

 

APAAR digital student ID issued to more than 65% of students in Maharashtra

The government of India’s Maharashtra state has issued 16,500,000 students with the country’s Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) digital…

 

Pakistan introduces biometric registration for children 10 to 18 years old

Pakistan will collect biometrics from children between the ages of 10 and 18 years old when adding them to the…

 

Pakistan digital identity governance changes to bridge gaps, eliminate overlaps

Pakistan’s journey toward a unified digital identity framework is proving complicated, with overlapping obligations and a fragmented system. The government…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events