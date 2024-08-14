Raonsecure expands digital ID in Indonesia, South Korea

Raonsecure has won a contract to implement a decentralized digital identity (DID) system and demonstrate its use with Indonesia’s public services. The goal is to connect Indonesia’s government services to the blockchain-based digital ID system, establishing a more secure framework.

The initiative will also involve creating a digital wallet to store the digital IDs and other relevant credentials, and an architecture for a security framework.

“We are proud to be able to contribute to the global expansion of the Korean digital platform government with Raonsecure’s technology and capabilities, which implemented the world’s first blockchain mobile ID, and we will successfully carry out this Indonesian digital ID service project,” says Lee Yu-jin, vice president of Overseas Business Division at Raonsecure.

In the project, Raonsecure is utilizing the OmniOne digital ID blockchain-based platform. This FIDO-based decentralized identity platform operates on a Software-as-a-Service model, enabling users to verify their identities and authenticate credentials through a unified platform.

This initiative follows Raonsecure’s completion of national digital ID design consulting for Indonesia last year. The project was part of the broader “2023 Korea-Indonesia Digital Government Joint Cooperation Project,” which aimed to strengthen Indonesia’s digital government capabilities.

Develops mobile resident registration card system for 45M people

Raonsecure has been awarded a project by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation to create a mobile resident registration card system for 45 million people, the country’s entire adult population, using its blockchain technology. The company will execute the project for the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and plans to roll out the mobile resident registration cards by the end of December this year.

The mobile ID cards can be stored on smartphones and utilized for identity verification in digital environments, such as online transactions, as well as in traditional offline settings. Upon implementation, all citizens aged 17 and older will be able to benefit from this system.

This initiative is powered by Raonsecure’s OmniOne Enterprise platform, which has previously been utilized to develop South Korea’s mobile driver’s license and has gained recognition from the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) of Korea.

“As mobile ID cards are expanded from mobile driver’s licenses to mobile resident registration cards, we expect that the convenience of life for 45 million people will improve even more,” says Lee Soon-hyung, chief executive officer of Raonsecure.

Earlier this year, Raonsecure announced that its biometric authentication subscription in Japan crossed 5 million monthly active users.

