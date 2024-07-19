FB pixel

Indonesia issues call for World Bank-backed digital identification project

| Mary Probst
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Indonesia is looking for a company providing consulting services as a part of its upcoming digital transformation project backed by the World Bank.

The country’s government has released a Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) to identify vendors working in in digital ID, electronic know your customer (e-KYC), biometrics and data exchange that wish to participate in the project.

The project will take place over 48 months and will be based in Jakarta while the deadline for submission is July 29, 2024.

Last year, Indonesia received a US$250 million loan from the World Bank to increase digital identification and boost its population registration efforts, particularly in lagging provinces and among vulnerable populations. The “ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation Project” supports the Directorate General of Population, Ministry of Home Affairs in developing key digital public infrastructure (DPI) – including an identity verification and e-KYC platform, a digital identification app and a data exchange platform.

The program outlines five components for an improved digital identity ecosystem. The first covers increasing the number of issued legal identity documents, such as national ID numbers (NIK), electronic national ID cards (e-KTP) and birth certificates.

The second component is developing an identity verification and eKYC platform for online transactions while the third is bringing public and private services into the system. This includes securing data exchange and introducing an Automatic Biometrics Identification System (ABIS).

Lastly, the fourth component includes legal and regulatory reform and human capital while the fifth covers project management, monitoring and evaluation.

