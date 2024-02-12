Totm secures national ID maintenance, ABIS contracts from Indonesian govt

Totm Technologies, through its Indonesian subsidiary InterBIO, has secured three contracts from the country’s Directorate of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil) for national ID technical support and the issuance of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) licences.

The biometrics and ID contracts are worth a combined 7.5 million Singapore dollars (US$5.5 million), according to an announcement.

In the first of the contracts which is costed at SGD600,000 (US$445,000), Totm renewed a deal that entailed providing annual technical support for Indonesia’s national ID for the month of January this year. The second contract, worth SGD6.5 million (US$4.8 million) will see Totm provide the same services from February to December 2024, while the third contract, for a cost of SGD470,000 (US$349,000), consists in delivering two million ABIS licenses.

“These awards reflect our ongoing indispensable commitment to Dukcapil to maintain Indonesia’s core system that forms the backbone of the country’s foundational national ID,” says Pierre Prunier, CEO and executive director of Totm Technologies. “It also recognizes Totm as a foremost technical and design authority of the country’s ever-expanding national ID program, alongside being a key strategic partner to supporting Dukcapil’s vision of Indonesia being a leader among ASEAN nations for digital transformation.”

“We are proud to continue to provide the essential support that these tenders entail, especially when we work with the Indonesian government to continue to scale up and maintain one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive national ID databases, while providing excellent technical support and know-how,” he adds.

The company specifies that the annual technical support and maintenance of Indonesia’s national ID system contract was directedly awarded by Dukcapil to InterBIO, while the third was awarded via consortium partner IconPlus.

Totm announced three similar biometrics contracts last year with the Indonesian government to the tune of $5.1 million.

The company has previously used biometric technology from Tech5, which it is heavily invested in, to fulfill contracts in Indonesia. Totm also has a reseller agreement for Indonesia with Incode.

Discussions to accelerate digital govt plans

Indonesian authorities have also been holding talks patterning to the rollout of a digital government platform dubbed INA Digital.

According to Antara, the move is part of the government’s digital transformation efforts aimed at simplifying the way citizens have access to public and private sector services.

Discussions on the implementation of INA Digital are fronted by the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry, and involve stakeholders including the GovTech agency’s educational team and the Tony Blair Institute.

The Minister, Abdullah Azwar, said recently that the government has been working on “tactical and technical steps” towards rolling out the system.

The project is in line with directives from President Joko Widodo who has asked the government to engage in a far-reaching digital transformation drive that touches on nine key areas.

Azwar says INA Digital, once set up, will render public services easily accessible by members of the public.

As part of this digital transformation initiative, Indonesians have been prompted to show universal interest in digital ID enrollment which will enable them to access services without constraints.

