Totm wins $4.9M contract for face biometrics security with Indonesian agency

Totm Technologies is supplying biometric solutions to an Indonesian law enforcement agency under a US$4.9 million contract, together with its subsidiary.

A facial recognition and surveillance system will be provided by Totm for secure access control to facilities. The group made up of Totm and its subsidiaries, which include Tech5, will procure and supply the hardware and software, and integrate the various components into a comprehensive solution, according to the announcement.

The project is expected to be completed this year.

“This contract win is a major milestone for us as it serves as a testament to our capability in delivering high quality solutions and excellent customer service in Indonesia,” Totm Technologies CEO and Executive Director Pierre Prunier. “This will further strengthen our relationship with various government agencies in Indonesia and set the stage for more implementation of our identity management biometric solutions going forward. I would like to acknowledge the effort of our commercial team of our subsidiary InterBio (PT. International Biometrics Indonesia) who has played a fundamental role in forging ahead in the Indonesian market.”

Digital transformation has been identified by Indonesia’s Ministry of National Development Planning. That transformation will be carried out in part by using the national ID database to help reform public service delivery for improved efficiency and safe government service access from anywhere at anytime.

Prunier says that the country’s national ID database will ease the rollout of functional applications with biometric identity management to government and private sector organizations. He sees further opportunities for serving education, housing, communication, environment, health, social insurance, tourism and other sectors.

Totm also recently announced a joint venture with an Emirates-based partner to develop solutions with biometrics to support digital transformation.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | facial recognition | Indonesia | InterBio | law enforcement | Totm Technologies | video surveillance