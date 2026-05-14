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Sri Lanka, Vietnam discuss digital public infrastructure, AI expansion

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Sri Lanka, Vietnam discuss digital public infrastructure, AI expansion
 

A special discussion aimed at increasing digital economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Vietnam took place during the visit of Vietnamese President Tô Lâm to Sri Lanka.

Eranga Weeraratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, and Mr. Nguyen Chi  Trung from Vietnam’s National Advisory Council discussed public digital infrastructure, cashless payment systems, cybersecurity, data centers, and the necessary infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Mr. Trung is widely recognized in Vietnam as a leader in digital transformation and has previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DTT Technology Group.

Sri Lanka’s aim to become a regional digital hub by 2030, targeting a $15 billion digital economy and $5 billion in digital exports, was a focal point for the Minister. Vietnam stated interest in investing in Sri Lanka’s data center sector.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sri Lanka’s Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM) and Vietnam’s VINASA association, with a particular interest in collaborating with Hanoi’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

The meeting included senior officials from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Digital Economy, emphasizing a collaborative approach to advancing their digital economies.

The Vietnamese delegation shared awareness on expanding digital infrastructure, public sector digitalization, policy reforms, and AI skills development, an official said.

Both nations recognized the importance of ongoing knowledge exchange and practical partnerships to support their digital transformation efforts.

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