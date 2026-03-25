Sri Lanka digital ID MSP RFI closes, evaluation expected in April

The Information and Communication Technology Agency has completed the Request for Information (RFI) submissions for selecting a Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project.

The RFI was used to gauge the capability of local firms to handle security, networking, and data center operations for the SLUDI system.

This MSP will manage the biometric-based ID system—built on the MOSIP platform—after an initial implementation phase by a Master Systems Integrator (MSI).

The evaluation process for the MSP is anticipated to concluded by next month, stated by Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy.

The selected MSP will be accountable for managing and operating the SL-UDI platform, dealing with critical areas such as security, networking, and data center operations. Major telecom operators are among the applicants for this role, according to Digital Ministry sources.

The MSP will take up control of the SL-UDI system ensuing successful authorization and security testing.

The initial phase of the project is funded by a grant from the Government of India, with a Master Systems Integrator managing the project until the transition to the MSP. The SL-UDI system is a core component of Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, aimed at consolidating government services.

The SL-UDI system will utilize a secure, biometric-based digital ID that includes fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition, built on the MOSIP platform.

The success of the MSP is regarded essential for the operational success of the SL-UDI system within Sri Lanka’s digital ecosystem. The project will incorporate various e-NIC software modules and biometric devices from previous initiatives, along with additional hardware and software, to aid further government projects.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | digital identity | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | procurement | Sri Lanka