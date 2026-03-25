FB pixel

Sri Lanka digital ID MSP RFI closes, evaluation expected in April

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Sri Lanka digital ID MSP RFI closes, evaluation expected in April
 

The Information and Communication Technology Agency has completed the Request for Information (RFI) submissions for selecting a Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project.

The RFI was used to gauge the capability of local firms to handle security, networking, and data center operations for the SLUDI system.

This MSP will manage the biometric-based ID system—built on the MOSIP platform—after an initial implementation phase by a Master Systems Integrator (MSI).

The evaluation process for the MSP is anticipated to concluded by next month, stated by Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy.

The selected MSP will be accountable for managing and operating the SL-UDI platform, dealing with critical areas such as security, networking, and data center operations. Major telecom operators are among the applicants for this role, according to Digital Ministry sources.

The MSP will take up control of the SL-UDI system ensuing successful authorization and security testing.

The initial phase of the project is funded by a grant from the Government of India, with a Master Systems Integrator managing the project until the transition to the MSP. The SL-UDI system is a core component of Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, aimed at consolidating government services.

The SL-UDI system will utilize a secure, biometric-based digital ID that includes fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition, built on the MOSIP platform.

The success of the MSP is regarded essential for the operational success of the SL-UDI system within Sri Lanka’s digital ecosystem. The project will incorporate various e-NIC software modules and biometric devices from previous initiatives, along with additional hardware and software, to aid further government projects.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

​Jumio approved for biometric KYC in Malaysia with successful independent assessment

Jumio has completed the Malaysian central bank’s (Bank Negara Malaysia) independent eKYC Breakthrough Assessment which found its biometric onboarding technology…

 

Portugal becomes 2nd country to adopt EES app as deadline for full rollout approaches

Portugal will allow third-country travelers to pre-register for the EU’s biometric border scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES), through an app…

 

Digital travel is ocean bound: SITA, IDsure bring aviation-level IDV to seafarers

Paper and water don’t generally mix, but seafarers have had to contend with paperwork for decades. Digitalization is now increasingly…

 

 Regula redesigns its mobile authenticator for smartphones

Regula has redesigned its 1120M Mobile document authenticator, which turns any existing smartphone into a professional-grade identity verification (IDV) device….

 

Smart City projects in 11 African countries reveal major digital authoritarianism risks

A report that compiles research findings on the implementation of AI-powered surveillance systems in 11 African countries has warned that…

 

One year in, UK Digital Inclusion Action Plan has launched fund, drawn roadmap

The UK government has released the first year progress report for its Digital Inclusion Action Plan. The headlining accomplishments include…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events