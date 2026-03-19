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Sri Lanka prioritizes sovereignty, capability transfer in digital ID partnerships

Deputy minister says vendors must enable local operational maturity and avoid lock-in as Sri Lanka advances biometric digital ID program
| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Sri Lanka prioritizes sovereignty, capability transfer in digital ID partnerships
 

The Sri Lankan government is seeking implementation partners who can ensure secure delivery and capability transfer, rather than merely providing software and technical services for its national digital ID project.

Key qualities desired in these partners for the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project, designed to create a biometric-based foundational digital ID, include proven experience with foundational digital ID systems or MOSIP-based implementations, strong security engineering practices, and a commitment to privacy-by-design, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne said.

“The ability to develop local teams and operational maturity through documentation, training, and standard operating procedures is essential. The government also values adherence to open standards to prevent vendor lock-in, alongside strong program governance, delivery discipline, and transparent risk management,” Weeraratne told Biometric Update.

Before finalizing vendor selection for the local Managed Service Provider , several assumptions are being rigorously evaluated through a competitive bidding process that aligns with procurement requirements, he said, noting that this process aims to ensure value for money while maintaining security, quality, and sovereignty. 

Key evaluation criteria include the vendor’s relevant experience in delivering national-scale digital ID systems, their credibility and track record in governance and compliance, and customer references that highlight operational outcomes and support quality. Furthermore, the technical architecture and implementation approach will be assessed for security design, scalability, and resilience.

The capacity for knowledge transfer to enable sustainable operation in Sri Lanka is also a critical factor, along with the commercial robustness of the proposal, which encompasses total cost of ownership and clear pricing structures, Weeraratne added.

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