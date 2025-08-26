Sri Lanka Transport Ministry to introduce biometric time and attendance

Following the introduction of the biometric attendance system to the postal department, Sri Lanka’s transport ministry is discussing plans to introduce a similar system for staff attendance as well as leave verification.

Once Sri Lanka’s unique digital ID is in place, the department plans to develop specifications for an open-loop biometric device for staff attendance, a transport ministry official told Biometric Update. He said the aim is to have efficiency in the transport departments.

The Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union, along with the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), disrupted services across Sri Lanka recently, as workers pressed 19 demands, including the removal of a biometric attendance system.

Although the Minister did not agree to make any changes to the request regarding fingerprinting, the trade unions have agreed to stop their actions and perform their duties as scheduled.

The walkout began last Sunday evening at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo and quickly extended nationwide. Union leaders said the newly introduced biometric time and attendance scanners were among the most contentious issues. Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa had advised the postal staff to find another job if they are against fingerprint machines.

