Sri Lanka biometric data to be secured with hashing

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Sri Lanka will secure the biometric data for its national ID system in hashed form. This one-way technology converts biometric data into a non-reversible cryptographic hash, which consists of random numbers that are individual to each person, high-ranking officials say.

When digital evidence is collected, a hash value is generated from the original data, Waruna Sri Dhanapala, acting secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and chairman Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, told Biometric Update. “These will be secured in random numbers that no one can remember. This plus the biometrics will give a real identity of personnel.”

Sanjaya Karunasena, director of ICTA, emphasized the importance of data security in citizen data capture and storage. He outlined rigorous testing for data security and service warranty. “Biometric-backed digital identity provides a reliable, robust identity system in cyberspace. Multiple security testing gates will be implemented before public use ensuring security guarantees. The biometrics will be translated into hash,” he added. Primarily, the cryptographic technology will be used in two ways: preventing unauthorized access and protecting user biometric data, he added.

Each individual will have a digital locker with his or her important data, Harsha Purasinghe, ICTA board member said, speaking as a panel member at Unleashing the New Digital Payments and Technology Platforms organized by the Shippers Academy of Sri Lanka on Monday. “The country is integrating horizontal infrastructures like Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enhance broadband and connectivity, fostering an inclusive digital economy.”

He said fingerprint and face biometrics will be initially collected and iris data will be collected in the future. He added that the provisions to collect iris data in the Digital ID Act have been amended and it will be tabled to Parliament soon.

The country recently selected Thales to produce the digital ID cards for its national identity system.

