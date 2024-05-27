Interpol issues call for biometrics firm to provide mobile data collection devices

Interpol has issued a tender for mobile ​​biometric collection (MBC) devices for collecting fingerprints and facial images. Specifically, the project focuses on two “lots” – “Highly Mobile Search Only Devices” and “Portable Search and Store Devices.”

“The objective of this call for tender is to issue a framework contract for 5 years with suppliers to procure and deliver various MBC devices (hardware & software solution),” says the document. “Biometrics are a critical identification tool, utilized by both Interpol and Member Countries on an international and national level. The value of biometric data is directly linked to the quality of that data; collection of high-quality biometric data is therefore key.”

For both lots, fingerprint and face biometric quality control are essentials, as is a clean bill from Interpol’s security audit. Per the Terms of Reference, “the devices must be capable of capturing good quality fingerprint and facial image data, packaging that data in an Interpol-compliant NIST that can then be extracted and be compared against Interpol’s biometric databases. It is important to note that in both scenarios, the ‘search’ will not be performed locally on the device. The ability to perform identification or verification locally on the device will be considered an optional ‘nice to have’ feature.”

In other words, the product can be either a software SDK to be installed on Interpol devices, or a self-contained hardware device with integrated biometric functionality. All equipment and software is to be delivered “as complete and ready for immediate use upon delivery” to the Interpol General Secretariat in Lyon, France, or to a recipient member country specified by Interpol.

At the end of the open call, “the Organization shall draw up a list of one or more approved suppliers per each Lot.” Suppliers will be expected to deliver “training on the equipment being supplied and to indicate the maintenance and support procedure, and the warranty period.”

A nugget buried in the Terms of Reference hints at an extra opportunity for interested biometrics and digital ID providers. “In addition to the equipment requested in these Technical Specifications,” it says, “Bidder(s) are allowed to present a catalog of products that, even if not explicitly listed in ‘Annex 1 List of biometric collection equipment’, may be deemed beneficial to Interpol.” The international crime fighting organization is apparently not opposed to a little impulse buying.

Full technical and financial specifications are available in a downloadable document package.

Deadline for submission of bids is June 28, 2024. Questions pertaining to the call are due by June 14, 2024.

