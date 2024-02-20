ZeroBiometrics selected by mobile security platform for biometric ZKP authentication

Singapore-based digital security company V-Key has selected ZeroBiometrics’ software to provide privacy-preserving biometric authentication to its end-user base of more than 290 million people, according to a company announcement.

V-Key is one of the largest mobile security platforms in the world, the partners say. ZeroFace from ZeroBiometrics has been integrated with the company’s V-Key ID digital identity solution to authenticate registered users with zero-knowledge proofs to avoid storing biometric templates or data. V-Key ID delivers a secure, unified authentication experience with app-to-app identity transfer for easy access to all apps, the company says.

“With the integration of ZeroFace at the core of our award-winning security and identity stack, V-Key ID sets a new global privacy standard for identity solutions,” says V-Key CEO and Co-founder Joseph Gan. “With seamless app-to-app identity transfer, secure encryption, and privacy-preserving biometric authentication, V-Key ID is a uniquely differentiated identity platform with authentication experiences that enhance user trust and confidence.”

Alfred Chan, CEO of ZeroBiometrics, says the deal represents an endorsement of the company’s privacy-preserving biometric authentication capabilities. “Our partnership heralds a new era of innovation in digital identity solutions, fostering trust, security, and privacy in the rapidly evolving identity landscape,” he adds.

Selfie biometric authentication to V-Key ID through ZeroFace is now available.

ZeroBiometrics’ ZeroFace was also integrated by Web3.0 insurance platform Day By Day in January.

