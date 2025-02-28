India opens up Aadhaar face biometric authentication to private sector

India is opening up Aadhaar-backed face biometric authentication to private companies. It’s a move with wide ramifications as customers accessing services via online apps will be able to do so using the country’s ubiquitous digital ID system.

India’s authorities have streamlined the approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests via the newly launched Aadhaar Good Governance portal. “The portal shall work as a resource-rich guide, and offer detailed SOP for authentication seeking entities on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication,” an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) said. “Face authentication may also be integrated in the customer facing apps of private entities, which will enable anytime anywhere authentication.”

“The online platform (swik.meity.gov.in) comes into effect, after Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025 under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 was notified in late January,” it continued. “This amendment has been done to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.”

In a January 31 news release, the government said the new rules around Aadhaar authentication for private sector entities will not only boost innovation, knowledge and public service engagement, but also expand the scope of Aadhaar authentication by private firms for services in the domains of digital trade, tourism, travel, hospitality and health. The aim is to create an environment of trusted transactions.

Meity says they generally aim to “enhance the scope and utility of Aadhaar authentication to further promote good governance, social welfare, innovation, and knowledge dissemination, allowing the usage of Aadhaar for improving service delivery and thereby enhancing ease of living for residents and enabling better access to various services for them.”

