AXS launches biometric authentication feature for its mobile ticketing app

Los Angeles-based AXS, AEG’s ticketing and event access platform, is launching globally its new biometric authentication feature found in the latest version of its AXS mobile app.

With on-device biometric authentication, AXS users can login to their accounts and access tickets using their fingerprints or face biometrics. “This feature not only enhances security for our users but also streamlines the ticketing process, allowing fans to focus on enjoying their live event journey,” said Justin Burleigh, AXS chief product officer.

AXS says the new feature provides improved account recovery, as users can recover their account using their biometric information, and reduces the likelihood of fraud.

Last year saw the burgeoning use of biometrics for sports events with companies such as Wicket, Veridas, Clear and NEC, among others, leading the biometric charge. A recent survey showed nearly half of venues (47 percent) consider biometrics a top initiative for 2025 while there is research pointing to increased security and efficiency when deploying the technology at stadiums.

