IATA digital ID trial shows interoperability across countries, wallets and biometrics

A test of IATA’s face biometrics-based digital identity for air travel for a journey beginning with Japan Airlines (JAL) at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was the first to involve a flight transfer and different digital wallets.

The airline shared details of the trial, for which it worked with Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (TIAT). The trial tested IATA’s proof-of-concept (PoC) for Contactless Travel at Scale, which aims to enable fully contactless, biometric‑enabled international travel through its One ID initiative. Hong Kong International Airport, London’s Heathrow Airport and British Airways also participated in the trial.

The service was tested by travelers taking off from Tokyo Haneda Airport and transferring in Hong Kong for a flight to the UK.

“This marks the world’s first successful use of digital identity for transfer flights,” JAL says in the announcement.

Customers were invited to link their verifiable credentials (VCs), such as boarding passes and passports, to their facial biometrics through a smartphone wallet. By sharing their digital ID with the airport system, travelers were able to board and transfer flights solely through facial recognition.

JAL and TIAT demonstrated the interoperability of identity authentication across three different mobile wallets, including the U.S. and UK versions of Google Wallet and the Face Express Wallet, a prototype app for JAL’s facial recognition-based passenger check-in and boarding service.

The duo also tested support for both one-to-one (1:1) and one-to-many (1:N) biometric authentication methods, as well as the integration of digital IDs with existing airport systems.

IATA has completed a series of similar digital ID trials across Europe and the Asia‑Pacific region in collaboration with airlines, airports and technology providers, such as Authsignal. Participants relied on several digital wallets, including Apple Wallet’s digital ID for U.S. passport holders, Google ID Pass for UK and U.S. travelers, and India’s Digi Yatra.

“We have proven that digital identity for international travel works securely and efficiently,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general, said in an announcement earlier in April.

Global adoption now depends on coordinated government action, according to IATA. For travelers to benefit from the modernization, governments should accelerate the issuance and acceptance of Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs), adds Walsh.

The PoCs were built on IATA’s One ID standards and international frameworks from ISO, OpenID, and the W3C.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | digital travel credentials | digital wallets | face biometrics | International Air Transport Association | interoperability | One ID | verifiable credentials