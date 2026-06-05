Thailand modernizes immigration checks with THIM travel app

The Thailand Immigration Bureau has revealed a new web and mobile application to modernize its border management, with the app being trialed.

The Thailand Immigration Management System (THIM) is built entirely on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Currently running as a national pilot, the platform is developed by Digital Identity Co., Ltd. THIM is scheduled to launch on October 1.

The immigration bureau says THIM syncs data directly with its own system so that officers can confirm the completed digital form when they scan a physical passport. Visitors do not need to show a QR code at immigration.

Eventually, THIM will aim to serve around 30 million international tourists annually. The app allows international tourists to complete their arrival cards digitally before landing. Users can complete the digital registration in three minutes. The app currently supports English, Russian, Japanese and Chinese, with 15 more languages planned.

“THIM positions Thailand at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s digital immigration transformation through a national mobile platform,” says Pratya Prasarnsuk, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau. “By embracing cloud technology, we have reduced processing times significantly while strengthening our national security capabilities.”

The infrastructure utilizes the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region to handle high-volume data and travel spikes. The platform uses machine learning for optical character recognition (OCR) to extract text from passports during digital identity verification.

For backend scaling and security, the system uses automated container management alongside continuous threat detection tools. Sensitive traveler data, including passport numbers, is protected through end-to-end encryption.

“We built THIM to make sure [the border] is wide open and secure at the same time,” said Natakorn Tanachaihirun, CEO of Digital Identity Co., Ltd. “This is just the beginning of what a cloud-native services center can do for the Immigration Bureau and the millions of travelers it serves.”

Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager for AWS Thailand, said that he’s seen a shift as governments in Southeast Asia are increasingly viewing digital infrastructure as a strategic tool for national competitiveness. He argued that the pilot proves a seamless traveler experience and national security can be achieved together.

The Immigration Bureau plans to expand THIM into a comprehensive digital services hub. The planned expansion suggests THIM could evolve from a border processing tool into a broader digital immigration services platform supporting traveler identity, documentation and service delivery.

Article Topics

Amazon Web Services (AWS) | biometrics | border management | Digital Identity Co. | Ltd. | mobile app | Thailand