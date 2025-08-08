My Family ID integrates Identy touchless fingerprint biometrics into child safety app

Biometric identification firm Identiy.io has partnered with the child safety and senior safety app My Family ID to provide instant digital fingerprinting for children.

A release from Identy says its tech will enable families to ensure they can identify their kids by capturing a high-resolution, touchless image of their children’s fingerprints on any standard smartphone camera with LED flash. The native SDK, available for Android and iOS, provides real-time tenprint liveness detection, enables the system to function reliably in a wide range of lighting conditions, and processes all data locally on the device so it can work offline.

Prints are “fully compatible and interpretable by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) and government databases built on traditional scanner-based images.”

“Identity verification should be as easy as unlocking a phone,” says Jesús Aragón, CEO of Identy.io. “Our technology lets users verify identity anywhere with just a smartphone. My Family ID is using this technology to provide families an easier and more efficient way to prepare for and protect their children in the event of an unthinkable emergency.”

Charles Still, the founder of My Family ID who also owns the Secure Live Scan fingerprinting background check service, says that before the advent of touchless fingerprint scanning, “families were limited to pop-up events and take-home paper records that could easily be misplaced if they wanted to ID their child.”

“Identy.io’s touchless technology is an absolute game-changer when it comes to our mission of identifying their missing loved ones and returning them home safely.”

No indication of continued relationship with Idemia Public Security

The release does not mention a biometrics provider beyond Identy. Last year the My Family ID App entered a collaboration with Idemia Public Security North America to provide “biometric and fingerprint technology.”

The My Family App’s capabilities also include a 3D facial ID scan feature for facial recognition. This feature is still advertised on its website, and the company’s privacy policy still lists Idemia Public Security North America as a third party that “processes the Fingerprint Data and the Face Data and returns the processed Fingerprint Data and Face Data to your device.”

However, it is unclear whether My Family ID retains any relationship with Idemia Public Security North America, or if Identiy.io has assumed Idemia’s role as the app’s biometrics provider.

Biometric Update has reached out to My Family ID for clarification.

