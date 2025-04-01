FPC expands Indian biometrics market presence with new distribution deal

Sweden-based Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has announced a new distribution partnership with Indian company SM Electronic Technologies (SMET), as part of efforts to expand its presence in that country’s booming biometrics market.

In the announcement, FPC says the deal builds on its success in that country where its fingerprint and iris biometrics software and hardware are witnessing impressive adoption. Last November, the company penned a worldwide distribution deal with Future Electronics.

With the new India deal, SMET, which boasts many years of experience, will be expected to distribute Fingerprint Cards’ biometric products and services, making it possible for the partners to meet the growing demand for secure and efficient biometric systems across various sectors in India.

“Channel strategy is key to our growth, and today’s announcement is a further proof point of how we want to grow our distribution channels with the right partners, prioritizing quality over quantity,” Fingerprints CEO, Adam Philpott, said after the deal signing.

“SMET’s strong distribution network and deep understanding of the local market will play a crucial role in driving the adoption of Fingerprints’ biometric solutions in India. This partnership will enable us to better serve existing and new customers in India and provide them with the latest biometric technologies to enhance security and convenience.”

Also commenting, SMET’s Director of Strategy, Yashoranjan K V, said they will continue to help Fingerprint Cards bring its fingerprint and iris biometric solutions to India’s markets.

“With SMET’s expertize gained from projects like Aadhaar and Fingerprints’ cutting-edge technology, this collaboration is set to unlock new opportunities. Our collaboration will also explore new opportunities and solutions to serve not just consumer and industrial markets, but also new areas like the automotive sector,” the executive projected.

“SMET extensive sales and marketing network with PAN India presence, along technical support structure makes a formidable partnership with Fingerprint to serve customers.”

FPC expects the partnership will not only contribute to driving its revenue, but will enhance its competitive position in the region, given the spiraling demand for dependable and well-functioning biometric tools in several domains such as government, healthcare, and finance.

