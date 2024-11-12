Fingerprint Cards secure global distribution deal with Future Electronics

Fingerprint Cards has inked a worldwide distribution deal with Future Electronics.

Their new global distribution agreement means Future Electronics, a global supplier of electronic components, will deliver and distribute Fingerprint Cards’ biometric technology across markets in the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, in addition to their existing partnership in Europe.

The two companies have collaborated in Europe over the past five years, with Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint biometric sensor technology being sold across 44 different countries. Now, they are taking the partnership into new markets.

“We are delighted to sign this distribution agreement with Future Electronics, enabling us to offer our solutions to more customers worldwide,” Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards, said.

“I firmly believe that collaborating with channel partners is essential to deliver greater value to customers while allowing both companies to grow their market share across verticals in a commercially viable, and profitable, manner,” he added.

Recently, Fingerprint Cards launched its all-in-one FPC AllKey biometric system, which allows for logical and physical access control and aims to replace conventional authentication methods such as PINS and passwords.

Dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei, Taiwan, Future Electronics operates across 44 countries with 159 offices to its name. Commenting on the new agreement, Future Electronics’ corporate vice-president of analog, power and future connectivity solutions Matthew Rotholz said: “Fingerprints’ highly unique technology offering in biometric sensing represents a great opportunity for Future Electronics.”

“Our customers in the industrial, medical and security sectors are constantly looking for innovative ways to differentiate their products,” he continued. “We believe that the Fingerprints offering, matched with our engineering capabilities and supplier line card, is an excellent way to help our customers achieve this.”

