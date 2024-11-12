FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards secure global distribution deal with Future Electronics

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Trade Notes
Fingerprint Cards secure global distribution deal with Future Electronics
 

Fingerprint Cards has inked a worldwide distribution deal with Future Electronics.

Their new global distribution agreement means Future Electronics, a global supplier of electronic components, will deliver and distribute Fingerprint Cards’ biometric technology across markets in the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, in addition to their existing partnership in Europe.

The two companies have collaborated in Europe over the past five years, with Fingerprint Cards’ fingerprint biometric sensor technology being sold across 44 different countries. Now, they are taking the partnership into new markets.

“We are delighted to sign this distribution agreement with Future Electronics, enabling us to offer our solutions to more customers worldwide,” Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards, said.

“I firmly believe that collaborating with channel partners is essential to deliver greater value to customers while allowing both companies to grow their market share across verticals in a commercially viable, and profitable, manner,” he added.

Recently, Fingerprint Cards launched its all-in-one FPC AllKey biometric system, which allows for logical and physical access control and aims to replace conventional authentication methods such as PINS and passwords.

Dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei, Taiwan, Future Electronics operates across 44 countries with 159 offices to its name. Commenting on the new agreement, Future Electronics’ corporate vice-president of analog, power and future connectivity solutions Matthew Rotholz said: “Fingerprints’ highly unique technology offering in biometric sensing represents a great opportunity for Future Electronics.”

“Our customers in the industrial, medical and security sectors are constantly looking for innovative ways to differentiate their products,” he continued. “We believe that the Fingerprints offering, matched with our engineering capabilities and supplier line card, is an excellent way to help our customers achieve this.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfake ecosystem develops around apps, services as detection fights to keep pace

Deepfakes are the topic du jour in the biometrics and identity verification industries, which are increasingly involved in the global…

 

Airport biometrics integrations bring together sector’s leaders, new players

SITA has concluded an integration of newly-acquired IPS, just as its airport biometric scanners roll out in Thailand. Details are…

 

Stricter retail age verification on the agenda as UK fails to curb underage vaping

A survey of vape users in Northern Ireland is causing alarm in the UK, with some observers warning that a…

 

Facial recognition deployments must factor in risk v. reward: report

Some deployments of facial recognition technology are more publicly acceptable than others. This, according to a new article published in…

 

Mastercard brings passkeys for ecommerce payments to UAE

Mastercard will roll out its passkey-enabled Click to Pay ecommerce feature in the United Arab Emirates through a partnership with…

 

UK’s ETA border scheme attracts criticism

The UK is planning to fully roll out its biometric-based travel permission scheme, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) by April…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events