Fingerprint Cards sees more executive reshuffling

After a restructuring in autumn last year, Fingerprint Cards is continuing to make changes in its organization with its former acting CEO and current Chief Product Officer Ted Hansson leaving the company.

Taking over Hansson’s CPO post will be Fredrik Ramberg, the Swedish biometrics company says in a statement.

“I am very pleased that Fredrik has agreed to take on this key position in our executive leadership team as we move forward with the execution of our Transformation Plan,” says current president and CEO Adam Philpott.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ted Hansson, as he will be leaving the company,” he adds.

Hansson served several roles in the company, including President during his time in Shanghai and CEO after his return to Sweden. In September last year, the executive team was taken over by Philpott, while Hansson was given the role of CPO. During this organizational revamp, Fingerprint Card named two more executives and announced it would be making new appointments for strategy and technology and for sales and marketing.

Earlier in 2023, Hansson said in an interview with Biometric Update that the company is hoping to expand to new growth markets for its biometric sensors. The vast majority of its growth over the past years has taken place in China where the firm has built a reputation in offering biometric door locks. With a move toward Western countries, Fingerprint Cards will seek a broader range of access use cases and devices such as FIDO tokens, he explained.

Last year, the company saw multiple milestones, including surpassing one million sensors sold for biometric payment cards and implementing its fingerprint biometrics in 700 different Android smartphones. It also bagged the largest order yet for its optical under-display sensors and struck an exclusive deal with U.S.-based BenjiLock.

Its newest deal was signed in May with Indian electric scooter company Lapa Electric. Fingerprint Cards will provide biometric authentication for the two-wheelers designed to supplement traditional physical keys. The biometric-enabled e-scooters will be launched in limited numbers by early next year.

