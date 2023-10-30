Fingerprint Cards lands its biggest deal yet for optical under-display biometric sensors

Biometric sensor maker Fingerprint Cards announced it has bagged the largest order yet for its optical under-display sensors. An unnamed Asian smartphone original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is purchasing one million units from the Sweden-headquartered company.

Despite the arrival of ultrasonic fingerprint readers, optical fingerprint sensors have been a popular solution for biometric authentication on Android phones, including the latest Google’s flagship Pixel 8 Pro.

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) received its first order for under-display sensors in December 2022 and expects to continue expanding its market share while remaining a leader in capacitive sensors, Haiyuan Bu, President of Mobile, PC & Access China says in a release.

“Our entry into under-display at the end of last year means that we have expanded our addressable market in Mobile in a significant way,” says Bu. “We see continued growth in the under-display fingerprint sensor segment, and the fact that we have just received the largest purchase order for our under-display solution to date, for a million units, is testimony to the strength of our technology.”

Despite the new order, FPC’s new CEO Adam Philpott announced this month that it will be restructuring its operations to diversify beyond products tied to mobile device fingerprint sensors.

The move was prompted by unfavorable conditions in the market, according to Philpott. FPC’s third-quarter results saw a loss of US$5.83 million on revenue of US$16.9 million. The company has been eyeing a new product strategy called the Biometrics Platform. In July, it added a unit for generating new business.

As part of its diversification efforts, the company sealed a deal with semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies this month to become a Premium Partner.

