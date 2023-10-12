Yale Home brings FPC biometrics to its smart door locks

Sweden-based Fingerprint Cards has announced that its biometric technology has integrated with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch. This is Yale Home’s first smart lock in the U.S. and Canada with a built-in fingerprint biometrics reader.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch boasts 99 percent accuracy in less than 0.5 seconds using its fingerprint reader. To ensure privacy, the user’s fingerprint data is stored locally on the lock and encrypted with AES128-bit security.

Traditionally, most of Fingerprint Cards’ revenues in access control have come from door locks in China, where it has an estimated 80 percent market share. This partnership with Yale will help expand Fingerprint Cards technology in the Western hemisphere.

Michel Roig, President of Payment & Access at Fingerprint Cards, comments, “We are very happy to support Yale Home, a leader in smart home security, in providing users with robust, faster and more convenient access control, empowering them to safeguard their assets. The biometric sensor enables end-users a quick authentication, and there is no more need for physical keys when using the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch.”

Precedence Research forecasts the global smart home market to hit approximately $581.8 billion by 2032. The smart lock sector is projected to significantly contribute to this growth, with an estimated value of $8 billion by 2030. Yale is recognized as a key player in the smart lock market segment, and was estimated to have a 16 percent share of the global consumer smart door lock market in 2020 by Strategy Analytics.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | smart homes | smart lock