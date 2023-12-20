Idex reveals Asian issuer for metal biometric payment cards

Biometric payment cards are hitting the market. Eastern Bank will soon launch biometric metal cards using Idex Pay technology, while Thales is ready to deploy its next generation of biometric cards featuring the T2 sensor module from Fingerprint Cards.

Idex and Eastern Bank to launch biometric metal cards

Fingerprint biometrics provider Idex Biometrics has revealed an agreement with Bangladesh-based Eastern Bank (EBL) to launch what Idex claims is the first biometric metal card to market.

Among those present at the signing event were Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL and Catharina Eklof, CCO of Idex.

“EBL’s premium customers will be the first group to receive these new contactless cards, as EBL again takes the lead on driving seamless payments across Bangladesh and Asia,” says Eklof in the announcement.

Idex announced in November that it received an initial order for biometric metal cards from an Asian smart card manufacturer, though it did not name the entity.

Fingerprint Cards sensor powers next-generation Thales card

The Thales Gemalto biometric payment card, featuring the T2 fingerprint sensor and biometric payment software platform from Fingerprint Cards, is ready to be deployed globally.

Fingerprint Cards has shipped more than one million T2 sensor module units, which are part of its FPC1300-series.

The sensor uses dual row packaging and can be integrated through standard automated manufacturing processes, optimizing production speed and capacity. The card is also encrypted. This is the fourth generation of the Gemalto card.

Users enroll their fingerprint using a calibration reader that comes with the card. Once enrolled, no one will be able to use the card for purchases except the owner. Fingerprints can also be deleted from the card.

