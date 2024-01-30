Fingerprint Cards showcases biometric locks for instruments, laptops

Biometric sensor and software provider Fingerprint Cards showcased its biometrically locked music cases as well as the TechLok LapLok device in collaboration with BenjiLock, following an exclusive deal between the two companies, at NAMM Show 2024 and CES 2024.

Biometric instrument cases

Fingerprint Cards announced its biometrically-secured “Safe & Sound” instrument cases, created in partnership with BenjiLock and its licensee, instrument case manufacturer TKL Products Corp, were presented at the 2024 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

The TKL guitar case’s latches integrate BenjiLock and Fingerprint Cards’ BM-Lite FPC SafeTouch, giving musicians an added layer of security for their instruments.

“For musicians, their instrument is more than just a tool; it’s an extension of themselves,” said Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “We’re thrilled to partner with BenjiLock and TKL to bring the power of biometric security to the music world, providing musicians with the ultimate peace of mind knowing their instruments are always safe and secure.”

The product was showcased during NAMM 2024 last week along with BenjiLock’s Travel Sentry biometric locks, co-branded with TechLok, and its sports locks.

Laptop security devices

Fingerprint Cards has also collaborated with BenjiLock to create TechLok‘s LapLok security devices at the CES Unveiled 2024.

Like the Safe & Sound case, LapLok uses the BM-Lite, FPC SafeTouch module to secure laptops and tablets, which is especially useful in keeping devices secure in public areas.

Philpott says the SafeTouch module is “built for seamless integration,” and “fast-tracks product development and unlocks new possibilities across diverse markets. Our partnership with BenjiLock is a prime example of how collaboration fuels innovation – and secures the future.”

BenjiLock’s Travel Sentry padlocks were also showcased at CES Unveiled.

