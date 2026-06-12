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Imprivata CEO tells Biometric Update Podcast why identity must evolve faster

Yes-or-no credential model giving way to continuous monitoring of different signals
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Imprivata CEO tells Biometric Update Podcast why identity must evolve faster
 

A lot of people will tell you how fast the tech industry moves. Fran Rosch, the CEO of Imprivata, has a different perspective. “If you think about digital identity, it has been slow,” says Rosch, on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

“A user name and password still is the foundation of a lot of access,” Rosch says. “That’s been around for 65 years.” He concedes that improvements have been made: multi-factor authentication, biometrics, behavioral analytics and risk-based access all improve security.

Machine learning, he says, can still be very effective at authenticating users when necessary. “It’s not rocket science,” he says. “We’ve been talking about it for twenty years. But we’re not applying it as much as maybe we need to do now and in the future, given all the changes in the threat environment.”

Chief among those changes is agents. Typically, Imprivata has concentrated on human identity access management in the healthcare system, with a focus on shared devices. But, like everyone else, it is now dealing with non-human actors in the system.

Luckily, he says, “we do have some of these tools in our toolboxes that we can apply in this new world.” Combining face biometrics and physical credentials with behavioral analytics and behind-the-scenes data can ensure a consistent, efficient environment.

“Everywhere a clinician is interacting with technology – which is almost everywhere these days – you’ve gotta make those access management decisions.”

Listen the full conversation on the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:23:29

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