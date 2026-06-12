Ireland makes age verification priority ahead of EU presidency

Ireland is preparing to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and has made online safety for children one of its top priorities. According to the Irish Times, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is promising that by the end of Ireland’s presidency, people can expect to see “far greater protection for children online” – and says “age verification will be a key factor of that.”

The six-month stint kicks off in July, and Ireland appears determined to try and use that window to establish a “digital age of majority” – common age restrictions for social media use across the bloc – or to advance the cause as far as possible.

Ireland has taken heat from some in the EU for playing host to massive tech companies that have fought against regulations. But Martin notes the effectiveness of the country’s Data Protection Commission in keeping Big Tech in line, and claims Ireland is “just as good at regulating as everyone else.”

Government pushing wallet as best option for age verification

In keeping with the EU’s proposed line, the country is developing its wallet such that it can be used as an age verification tool for social media, pornography and other age-restricted content. The Irish wallet, which uses a unique model built around major life events, will be linked to citizens’ social welfare information, and include a digital birth certificate, driving licence and other official documents.

The wallet is currently in beta, with a public consultation underway.

The Times says the wallet will not be compulsory for any service, and that its main purpose is to simplify access to government services.

However, Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan has suggested the wallet should also be used as an age verification mechanism for social media, and has said it would be mandatory.

In one sense, Ireland is behind the pack in online safety regulations, in that its rules for pornography websites are not as strict as those in France, Germany and the UK. A 2025 policy paper by Cuan, the State agency tasked with tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence, calls for tighter rules, pointing to France as a good model.

Aylo, which owns and operates many of the world’s largest porn sites, has a subsidiary, Aylo Billing Ltd, based in Dublin.

Article Topics

age verification | digital wallets | Ireland | social media