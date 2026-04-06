Ireland seeks input on digital wallet: ‘we want to hear the public’s ideas, concerns’

Ireland has launched a public consultation and testing phase for its Government Digital Wallet, which is rolling out according to a schedule established by the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet scheme. In tandem, it has published a new fact sheet to answer questions people may have about the wallet.

Ireland’s wallet uses a unique model built around major life events. In a release, Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation (DPER) Frank Feighan explains that “big life events, such as having a baby, moving home, or starting a new job often require dealing with several different public service providers. The Digital Wallet aims to reduce that administrative burden, making it easier, faster and more secure to access the supports people need.”

Chambers says the government wants to hear the public’s ideas, concerns and expectations, emphasizing that the testing and consultation phase is “an important step in building a digital wallet that genuinely works for people. The public’s feedback will directly shape how the wallet looks, how it works, and how it supports everyday life.” Participation is opt-in.

Per the explainer, it will “educate the public and other stakeholders on the value, safety and workings of the wallet,” and “give people an opportunity to contribute to the final design and the prioritisation of future credentials,” such as mobile driver’s licenses (mDL).

The consultation is also critical for compliance with Ireland’s legal obligations under the EU’s eIDAS 2 Regulation, which mandates that all EU member states must offer citizens a digital wallet by the end of 2026. Ireland, which has embraced digital identity, intends to meet that deadline.

Minimal data disclosure puts user in control

In keeping with the model, Ireland’s wallet aims to give users a safe and secure way to store identity documents, such as a driver’s license or birth certificate, on their phone. In doing so, it aims to make access to online public services easier, in part by enabling biometric identity verification online and in person.

The wallet will streamline interactions with the government, reducing the need to submit the same information to different government departments repeatedly. It adheres to the underlying principles of data sovereignty, data minimization and selective disclosure.

According to Minister for DPER Jack Chambers, “the Wallet is designed so that all personal data is fully protected, and the user stays in control of what information they put in the Wallet and choose to share. Only the details needed for a service will be shared, and nothing more.”

Feighan points out that it will be able to “facilitate secure age verification capability as set out in Digital Ireland and the implementation of the Online Safety Code, under which designated platforms must have age verification measures in place to help protect, in particular, children and young people from online harm.”

Ireland has set an ambitious pace for digital transformation, aiming to digitize the majority of public services by 2030. Those looking to have their say on the Government Digital Wallet can register to be part of the testing phase at gov.ie/DigitalWallet.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | eIDAS | government services | identity verification | Ireland