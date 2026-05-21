Clear marks successful Q1 with new airport deployment, partnership

With its revenue up 19.7 percent in Q1 2026, New York-based biometrics firm Clear continues to grow its presence at U.S. airports and retail locations offering the company’s TSA PreCheck Enrollment. The CLEAR+ biometric lane system is now available at more than 60 airports – including its latest deployment at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA). The total number of Clear members grew to 41.0 million, and active CLEAR+ members grew to 8.2 million, up 13.0 percent.

This week, Clear announced a strategic partnership with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of global aerospace and defense firm General Dynamics, to “deliver secure digital identity management and verification solutions for federal health and civilian agencies.” The move indicates continued expansion across portfolios both established and new.

Financials for Q1 show gains across the board

For Q1, revenue of $253.0 million was up 19.7 percent year-over-year. Total Bookings totaling $291.7 million increased 40.8 percent. The firm posted an operating income of $62.0 million, representing a 24.5 percent operating income margin, and a net income of $56.4 million, representing a 22.3 percent net income margin.

Adjusted EBITDA of $80.6 million represents a 31.9 percent margin and 720 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion, while earnings per common share basic and diluted were $0.39 and $0.38, respectively.

Per a release, “approximately $56.4 million returned to shareholders in the first quarter of 2026, related to our regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, a special dividend of $0.20 per share, distributions and $1.2 million share repurchases.”

Caryn Seidman Becker, Clear’s CEO, says “the seeds we planted to build the world’s most trusted, secure identity platform are taking hold at a critical moment. As structural instability rises, travel systems are under strain and AI-driven fraud accelerates, identity is no longer a feature, it is foundational. Our record first quarter reflects the strength of our platform, combining scale, security and frictionless experiences, positioning Clear to define the standard for trusted identity in this new era.”

Expansion at XNA aims to support regional economic growth

Clear’s launch at Northwest Arkansas National Airport brings CLEAR+ lanes, its Clear Concierge, premium curb-to-gate service, and its automated biometric eGates to XNA.

A release says the eGates enable Clear members to verify their identity in under five seconds and proceed directly to airport physical screening. Clear has launched eGates across 43 airports in the U.S., and plans a network-wide rollout in 2026.

Clear CEO Seidman Becker notes that Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and says the expansion will have positive economic impacts in terms of job creation, as well as offering an improved travel experience. “At XNA, we’re building the home-to-gate journey with CLEAR+ Lanes, automated biometric eGates, our beloved Ambassadors, and Clear Concierge, to give members a seamless, stress-free travel day they can enjoy.”

GDIT to integrate CLEAR1 for healthcare, critical services

Clear’s new strategic partnership with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) sees the company selecting GDIT as its preferred federal systems integrator for delivering the CLEAR1 secure identity platform into complex mission environments in the healthcare sector.

A release says GDIT has already incorporated CLEAR1 into its hybrid multi-cloud products and tools program supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The companies will jointly develop products in GDIT’s Emerge Labs, aiming to improve identity management by providing secure access to electronic records and eliminating fraud and waste.

“Secure, trusted identity is foundational to how our government delivers healthcare and critical services,” says CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “We’re proud to combine CLEAR1’s trusted identity platform with GDIT’s deep expertise in federal health and civilian agencies. Together, this collaboration helps these agencies strengthen protection of sensitive information, reduce identity-driven fraud, and provide more reliable access to the programs that patients, providers and public servants depend on.”

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | CLEAR | digital ID | financial results | healthcare | patient identification