FB pixel

Biometric airport gate gains, Precheck enrollments drive strong 2026 for Clear

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Biometric airport gate gains, Precheck enrollments drive strong 2026 for Clear
 

Clear’s latest quarterly and annual financial results report more members, more TSA PreCheck enrollment locations, more biometric gates deployed and more money.

Revenue was up nearly 17 percent for both Q4 and full-year 2025, reaching $240.8 million and $900.8 million, respectively. Net was up by just over 19 percent for the quarter and just under it for the year. Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $262.2 million.

The company has accordingly increased its cash dividend payout and doubled its share repurchase program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Set and enforce clear lines for police biometrics, UK Commissioner tells policymakers

The UK’s planned legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics and facial recognition should include clear lines and expanded…

 

Experian acquires AtData to add email digital identity verification capabilities

Experian has acquired New York-headquartered email identity specialist AtData to expand its digital identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities. The…

 

FBI conducts market research into NIR iris biometric cameras

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) division has issued a Request for Information as part…

 

PXL Vision integrates deepfake detection technique from research with Idiap

A research collaboration between PXL Vision, the Idiap Research Institute and Swiss innovation agency Innosuisse has led to the identity…

 

What is the EU’s plan for achieving GovTech interoperability?

In April, Europe will mark two years since it launched the Interoperable Europe Act, which aims to increase interoperability among…

 

DHS wants more than biometrics in US-EU data sharing agreement

EU travelers to the U.S. could potentially find themselves at the mercy of algorithms. A new draft of the U.S.-EU…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events