Biometric airport gate gains, Precheck enrollments drive strong 2026 for Clear

Clear’s latest quarterly and annual financial results report more members, more TSA PreCheck enrollment locations, more biometric gates deployed and more money.

Revenue was up nearly 17 percent for both Q4 and full-year 2025, reaching $240.8 million and $900.8 million, respectively. Net was up by just over 19 percent for the quarter and just under it for the year. Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $262.2 million.

The company has accordingly increased its cash dividend payout and doubled its share repurchase program.

