SITA leads biometric-powered check-in upgrade at Taipei Songshan Airport

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Taipei Songshan Airport is upgrading its check-in counters to streamline the check-in experience with SITA leading the change.

SITA will deploy self-service and biometrics-powered technology to help Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) future-proof its operations, with all airlines operating from TSA’s international terminal able to access SITA’s Flex platform and Smart Path check-in kiosks.

“Emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asia Pacific region has seen a hugely invigorating domestic travel boom,” said Sumesh Patel, president for Asia Pacific at SITA. “This year passenger numbers in the region are expected to grow by 7.9 percent, the highest rate globally.”

To smooth this expected increase without expanding the airport physically, which is not always possible, Patel points to smarter technology as the solution. Greater speed and efficiency is the promise with SITA’s Flex platform, Smart Path check-in kiosks and use of face biometrics to link passengers to their ID and acquire their boarding passes.

“All our solutions boast modular, flexible design, meaning our technology will grow with TSA and its airlines, constantly adapting to passenger requirements and ensuring the airport has the tools to support anything the future holds,” Patel said.

Flex allows passengers the ability to check in to their flight from their mobile phone. SITA Self Bag Drop has been documented to speed up processing time by up to 80 percent. Integration with biometric authentication via SITA Smart Path kiosks can further streamline bag drops so that the entire process can be completed in as little as 70 seconds, SITA claims.

Supporting these systems will be the SITA Maestro Departure Control System (DCS) which automates airline check-in and boarding and ensures “full continuity” if there are unforeseen network disruptions, according to the company.

The rollout of all SITA technologies at TSA is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Enhancing the seamless passenger experience

From remote selfie-based identity verification on your smart phone, to self-bag drop, accessing VIP lounges, getting through security, concession-shopping, and boarding your plane, train or cruise ship, biometrics is enabling the seamless travel experience. Watch this webinar on demand to learn more about biometric-driven efficiency in travel.

