Biometrics investment targets pain points at airports with self-service options: SITA

According to the latest North American Air Transport IT Insights report from SITA, cybersecurity and algorithmic tech “dominate the IT investment agenda for North American carriers,” outpacing global trends. Some 77 percent of North American airlines ranked cybersecurity among their top three IT priorities for 2025, with nearly half citing it as their single top focus.

More than half (53 percent) plan to focus IT resources on biometrics and digital identity this year, and 8 percent call the category their top priority. “Biometric-enabled” passenger flows are already in place for 53 percent of airlines, though the technology’s rate of adoption remains a barrier, according to 60 percent of those surveyed. Interoperability and standardization concerns are also widely shared, and while data security is a concern for less (30 percent), it is the top concern for all who identified it as an issue.

Interestingly, neither data privacy regulations nor spoof attacks are considered top concerns for any respondents.

“The 2024 North American IT Insights report clearly shows that airlines are not just responding to current operational challenges but are actively investing in the technologies that will scale to support seamless air travel,” said Shawn Gregor, president of the Americas at SITA. “From cybersecurity defenses to AI-driven operational efficiencies, North American airlines are setting the pace for industry-wide transformation ahead of forecasted rapid growth in passenger volume.”

Fast Verify courts cruise ship industry with remote IDV

Fast Verify has announced the release of a new suite of biometric travel safety products that leverage facial recognition, digital identity verification and other tools to enhance security and streamline travel processes.

A release says use cases range from from airport security to hotels to cruise ship boarding – possible, in the latter case, thanks to the products’ ability to operate in remote locations with limited connectivity.

The suite facilitates airport facial verification at security checkpoints and boarding gates, pre-flight check-in, flight crew and staff verification, and the aforementioned cruise ship boarding. Fast Verify notes that cruise lines have embraced facial recognition for boarding and disembarkation, reducing processing times by up to 30 percent.

In addition to improved customer experience, Fast Verify ensures compliance with regulations and follows best practices for data protection. Its tech employs “robust encryption and secure data storage to safeguard personal information without requiring a centralized cloud service, addressing concerns about where biometric data is used and stored.”

The company says it is “committed to delivering secure and convenient identity verification solutions that adapt to the unique challenges of the travel industry.”

Jumio provides identity verification for Alaska Airlines

A release says Jumio has partnered with Alaska Airlines on expedited check-in with an emphasis on biometric self-service options and an aim to get guests to security in less than five minutes.

Jumio’s identity verification is now fully integrated into the Alaska Airlines mobile app, meaning international travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports can verify their identity without standing in line at the check-in counter, and allowing Alaska Airlines to automate the real-time verification of government-issued IDs.

Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio, says “we are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to help travelers save time at the airport and to drive adoption rates for self-service ID verification.”

