Thales helping Iraq build biometric data center, integrate ID and forensic systems

A new data center is under construction in Iraq, in partnership with Thales, to integrate data from the country’s national digital ID, including biometrics, and its forensic records. The facility is called “Injaz,” according to 964media.

The facility will connect the data from 44 million national ID cards with forensic databases for criminal investigations. It will include fingerprint, face and DNA biometrics, along with firearm registrations.

Over 4 million biometric records and just under 1 million demographic records have already been digitized and uploaded to the system.

“All of this will greatly enhance the field of investigations and security,” says Iraq Interior Ministry Spokesperson Miqdad Miri, according to the report. “It will move us away from outdated investigative methods that are no longer effective. This project is the first of its kind in the history of the Interior Ministry and will transform our work. We will confront suspects with indisputable, error-free evidence.”

Iraq surpassed 40 million digital IDs issued around the beginning of 2025, according to Veridos, which supplies technology for the credentials. That partnership includes the construction of an identity document factory in Baghdad and the opening of hundreds of registration offices.

Talks with provider for voter verification with face biometrics

Candidate registration for Iraq’s next elections began today, and run until May 4.

By the time those elections happen, on November 11, face biometrics may be used for voter verification. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is in talks with a biometrics provider to upgrade the voting system, Kurdistan24 reports. An IHEC spokesman said in January that facial recognition will be used on election day, though it appears the details are yet to be finalized.

Iraq had challenges with its fingerprint biometric system for voter verification during the 2021 elections, according to the report.

The country is currently in the midst of a biometric voter registration drive.

