Veridos celebrates 40M digital ID issuance milestone in Iraq

German secure identity solutions provider Veridos says its longstanding partnership with the Iraqi government to modernize the country’s identity infrastructure and issue digital ID to all citizens has reached a landmark moment with more that 40 million digital IDs now issued.

The partnership, the companied says, started back in 2013 when both parties established a working collaboration to “create a centralized electronic national civil register,” as indicated in a Veridos LinkedIn post.

Since then, they have worked together to build a robust and scalable system which includes more than 320 operational offices for citizen registration, 95 percent digitization of family books for secure and long-term archiving, and the creation of a biometric database where data is securely stored.

“We’re celebrating an exciting achievement: We are approaching the milestone of equipping all Iraqi citizens with their eID cards. This is a major step in modernizing identity management and securing the future of citizen services,” Veridos wrote in its post.

“After issuing the first eID in 2015, the project reached the 1 million mark just one year later. By 2020, over 18 million eIDs had been rolled out. Until today, this number has more than doubled and now surpasses 40 million.”

In 2018, Veridos built an identity document factory in Baghdad with the aim of enabling the production of digital IDs by the country independently.

The digital ID issuance milestone, the partners say, underscores their determination to forge collaboration in an area which is vital for Iraq’s digital transformation progress.

At now over 40 million digital IDs issued, Veridos says it can only continue to work to complete the project and to keep empowering Iraqi citizens with modern solutions that will make their lives better.

The digital ID database on which the digital ID is anchored is vital for several government processes including voter registration which is currently underway in the country, ahead of parliamentary elections coming up later in the year.

