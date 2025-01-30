FB pixel

Veridos celebrates 40M digital ID issuance milestone in Iraq

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Veridos celebrates 40M digital ID issuance milestone in Iraq
 

German secure identity solutions provider Veridos says its longstanding partnership with the Iraqi government to modernize the country’s identity infrastructure and issue digital ID to all citizens has reached a landmark moment with more that 40 million digital IDs now issued.

The partnership, the companied says, started back in 2013 when both parties established a working collaboration to “create a centralized electronic national civil register,” as indicated in a Veridos LinkedIn post.

Since then, they have worked together to build a robust and scalable system which includes more than 320 operational offices for citizen registration, 95 percent digitization of family books for secure and long-term archiving, and the creation of a biometric database where data is securely stored.

“We’re celebrating an exciting achievement: We are approaching the milestone of equipping all Iraqi citizens with their eID cards. This is a major step in modernizing identity management and securing the future of citizen services,” Veridos wrote in its post.

“After issuing the first eID in 2015, the project reached the 1 million mark just one year later. By 2020, over 18 million eIDs had been rolled out. Until today, this number has more than doubled and now surpasses 40 million.”

In 2018, Veridos built an identity document factory in Baghdad with the aim of enabling the production of digital IDs by the country independently.

The digital ID issuance milestone, the partners say, underscores their determination to forge collaboration in an area which is vital for Iraq’s digital transformation progress.

At now over 40 million digital IDs issued, Veridos says it can only continue to work to complete the project and to keep empowering Iraqi citizens with modern solutions that will make their lives better.

The digital ID database on which the digital ID is anchored is vital for several government processes including voter registration which is currently underway in the country, ahead of parliamentary elections coming up later in the year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GenAI fueling employee impersonation with biometric spoofs and counterfeit ID fraud

A new report on the state of identity fraud has revealed the startling statistic that half of businesses in North…

 

Nepal integrates national ID with digital govt app to expand public service access

The Nepalese government recently integrated the national ID system with a digital government application dubbed Nagarik App to enable expanded…

 

Idaho may be next with mDLs

A bill has been introduced in Idaho’s state legislature by its House Transportation and Defense Committee to mandate work on…

 

ID.me secures $275M credit facility to scale digital wallet

ID.me has closed a $275 million credit facility from funds operated by Ares Management, which also plans to invest a…

 

Smartphone biometrics are Next focus market in strategic pivot

Next Biometrics is moving into the smartphone market with technology to enable fingerprint authentication anywhere on the screen of the…

 

Advocacy group calls on Trump administration to speed up digital identities

The Better Identity Coalition (BIC) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS) – also known…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS