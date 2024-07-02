Veridos unveils new digital wallet

A new digital wallet, VeriGO MobileID, has been launched to enable users to carry important identification documents digitally and securely on their smartphones. Ultimately, the wallet allows government authorities to offer a more convenient way for citizens to manage various official documents.

Launched by identity software provider Veridos GMbH, the system aims to enhance security in both public and private sectors through efficient digital verification processes. Tasks that require identity verification, such as hotel check-ins, travel, or car rentals, can now be managed electronically using VeriGO MobileID, according to the company. The technology uses encryption processes to verify document authenticity, with the aim of moving away from the reliance on physical documents.

The application works on smartphones and tablets and does not require an internet connection. Additionally, the company notes that the tool allows users to store traditional physical ID documents, such as driver’s licenses, health insurance cards, and ID cards, in a secure digital format. Veridos, the company behind VeriGO MobileID, offers a comprehensive digital solution that combines various forms of digital proof of identity, accessible anytime and anywhere.

VeriGO MobileID complies with standards to ensure that documents can be verified universally. Nicholas Larter, senior solution manager at Veridos, highlights that this digital extension of physical documents will simplify daily processes.

“The digitalization of proof of identity as an extension to physical documents will simplify many processes in our daily lives. With VeriGO MobileID, citizens can carry all important documents digitally and securely at all times and control what personal data they want to share with whom and when,” Larter adds.

The application prioritizes privacy and data protection. For instance, users can choose to only share proof of age without disclosing additional information such as their address.

Veridos creates electrical chip components, enrollment, identity management systems, personalization and issuance, mobile ID software, and border control technology including eGates. Recently, the company was chosen to provide digital ID cards for the Macau Special Administrative Region.

digital ID | digital wallets | identity document | mobile app | smartphones | Veridos