Veridos supplying new digital ID cards for Macau

German biometrics and identity solutions firm Veridos is providing the latest generation of digital ID cards for the Macau Special Administrative Region.

According to an announcement, the Macau Electronic ID Cards (MEID) have been designed with the Lumen ID Echo security feature which the company says is the first in the world. The Lumen ID Echo feature is a secondary color image of the cardholder, integrated into the transparent window of the card, complementary to the traditional black and white photo feature on ID cards. It is part of Veridos’ CLIP ID, a new secure color photography technology. The MEID is a completely contactless identity card with a sophisticated UV design and state-of-the-art security features, says Veridos. Per the announcement, the new project, which is the upgrade of an existing collaboration, includes setting up a new centralized personalization software and a new card application management system, to integrate additional features.

The card supports biometric identification and digital signatures to enable access to online public services.

“With the delivery of MEID cards, we are successfully concluding another chapter in the collaboration between Veridos and Macau, which has been setting new trends in global sustainability documents worldwide since 2002,” says Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos. “With the recently delivered ID cards and the technological ecosystem, Macau also acts as a trendsetter worldwide, combining the latest security features and innovative design.”

The digital ID card rollout is the newest step in long standing relations between Veridos and the identification services office (Direcão dos Serviãos de Identificaãos) of the Macau government. The partnership has existed since 2002 and was renewed in 2016.

Veridos also has the contract to supply digital ID for cross-border travel between Southern African neighbors Botswana and Namibia.

Macau has been testing an iris biometrics system for its border-crossing program.

