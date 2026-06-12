CCIA entreats US Supreme Court to intervene in Texas app store age check law

In the present historical moment, it is borderline comical to see advocacy groups for the technology industry insist that age assurance laws are an emergency. And yet. The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose membership includes Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon, AirBnB and Uber, among others, has asked the U.S. Supreme for an emergency ruling to block Texas from enforcing its App Store Accountability Act, which puts age verification requirements on all app stores and app store users.

In a release, the CCIA wants the law paused “until a Constitutional challenge to Texas’ SB2420 is fully heard.” Big Tech frequently leverages the First Amendment as a legal defense via NetChoice, another industry association, and is doing the same to try and quash Texas’ app store law.

The law has already been killed and brought back from the dead several times. In December 2025, a federal district court judge ruled that SB2420 likely violates the First Amendment, and blocked it. The state appealed, and last week the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to lift the injunction.

Now, the CCIA is asking the Supreme Court to step in and take the reins, filing a request to have the law struck permanently.

CCIA President and CEO Matt Schruers says “Texas’s law would force the public to document age and identity in order to access lawful information. Users should not have to provide ID to download a Bible app or the New York Times, but Texas requires just that.”

“Parents – not governments – should retain the ability to make decisions about their children’s use of technology.”

Article Topics

age verification | app store age verification | Computer & Communications Industry Association | lawsuits | Texas age verification