Google launches early access for app developer identity verification

| Masha Borak
Google has opened early access to its new identity verification process for developers in its Android Developer Console. The company is also making changes to its verification requirements following criticism from the app developer community.

The new identification rules will be introduced in September 2026 as a security measure against online scams and malware. Developers who want to register applications for Android devices will have to provide personal details and a D-U-N-S (Data Universal Numbering System), a digital identity number for businesses developed by Dun & Bradstreet. Some developers will also be asked to upload an “official government ID,” according to announcements.

The news of mandatory identity verification, however, did not land well among some groups, including students and hobbyists who have expressed concerns about barriers to entry when building software. To help them continue experimenting, Google will allow them to distribute their apps to a limited number of devices without going through the full verification.

The new rules have also irked advanced developers who say they want the ability to download unverified apps. Google says that it’s building a “new advanced flow” for these users.

“We are designing this flow specifically to resist coercion, ensuring that users aren’t tricked into bypassing these safety checks while under pressure from a scammer,” the company says in an announcement. “It will also include clear warnings to ensure users fully understand the risks involved, but ultimately, it puts the choice in their hands.”

The tech giant has pledged to continue working on its verification requirements.

“Verification changes the math by forcing them to use a real identity to distribute malware, making attacks significantly harder and more costly to scale,” the company notes. “We have already seen how effective this is on Google Play, and we are now applying those lessons to the broader Android ecosystem to ensure there is a real, accountable identity behind the software you install.”

