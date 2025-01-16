FB pixel

Identity.com launches app for its decentralized identity

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Identity.com launches app for its decentralized identity
 

Decentralized identity verification platform Identity.com has launched an app for both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering a mobile digital identity management platform for storing and sharing verifiable credentials (VCs).

The U.S.-based non-profit says that the app will enable individuals to add credentials, such as IDs and proof of uniqueness and use it to validate their identity and prove their age while maintaining control over their data. Businesses, on the other hand, can rely on the app for simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) and streamlining identity verification, all with the help of self-sovereign identity (SSI).

The company became independent in 2019 after separating from blockchain company Civic, which uses Identity.com’s open-source, blockchain-based ecosystem to verify credentials.

The firm recently listed its predictions for the future of digital identity in 2025.

The company believes that consumers will increasingly demand better rights in data privacy which will be followed by a global expansion of privacy laws. The move will boost the relevance of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) such as homomorphic encryption, which allows computations to be performed on encrypted data without decrypting it first. Decentralized identity systems are also set to gain momentum in a privacy-oriented economy.

With the rise of digital IDs and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), there is a shift toward real-time verification and the minimization of biometric data storage. The trends are pointing towards on-device storage and decentralized solutions that minimize risks of breaches by storing biometric data on users’ devices rather than on centralized servers, Identity.com argues in its predictions.

Article Topics

