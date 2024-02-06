Jumio streamlines identity verification for Kaizen Gaming

Biometric identity verification provider Jumio has announced it has partnered with Greek gametech company Kaizen Gaming to streamline the bank account verification for users.

Kaizen and Jumio partnered to fully automate the gametch company’s KYC and KYT processes. Until Q4 2023, Kaizen’s KYT process was 30 percent automated and resulted in backlogs forming when customers requested payment withdrawals.

Jumio’s ID verification was first implemented in Portugal in November with plans to expand the process into Kaizen’s current and future markets. Jumio has helped Kaizen reduce IBAN verification time to under 4.5 minutes. Sixty percent of transactions are now automated.

Jumio’s verification process reduces abandonment by 15 to 20 percent by prompting retakes of selfies or ID captures if the image is unreadable. Jumio can also be used to verify age and released its own research that shows the majority of consumers see ID verification as a way to help prevent underaged gambling.

Jumio will be at stand N8-330 at the gaming industry event ICE London 2024 which takes place from February 6-8, 2024.

Data practices in sports betting

Incogni, a data privacy company, released a blog post detailing data collection practices from top sports betting apps.

The top reasons for gaming app data collection is fraud prevention, analytics, and app functionality, respectively.

On average, sports betting apps collected 16 different data points on users, including location, personal information like addresses and emails, installed apps, payment information, and purchase history, with many apps sharing some data with third-parties.

DraftKings collected the most data points at 22, including photos, files and documents, and contacts. Sky Bet collected 16 data points but claimed not to share any of these data points with third parties.

BetMGM claimed to not to collect any data, which is highly unlikely as most apps will collect some financial data. Moreover, a 2022 BetMGM breach compromised the data of 1.5 million BetMGM customers, including names, email and postal addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and information related to transactions.

More than half of the companies behind the apps that were a part of Incogni’s research have been affected by breaches.

