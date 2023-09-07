Jumio, IDnow take steps to address age verification for responsible online gambling

September is the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Month, and Jumio has announced its support for the initiative as well as an ongoing commitment to help make gambling practices safer.

The company’s own research shows that 77 percent of consumers believe robust identity verification can help prevent underage access to online gambling and gaming sites.

Jumio has also published an e-book on “Responsible Gaming trends Around the World” to help businesses navigate the changing market for online betting and its regulatory environment.

“We have a long history in the market and are proud to work with 9 of the 10 largest global gaming providers,” says Emeka Ezeyi, Jumio’s head of gaming. “The pursuit of U.S. gaming licenses is a new and exciting chapter in our journey to help gaming operators around the world know and trust their players online.”

IDnow connects to government database to serve Brazilian gaming market

IDnow has integrated Brazil’s civil registry to add database checks with document liveness detection, automated KYC and AML checks to its biometric platform.

The new tool is intended to prevent underage gambling and prevent money laundering.

The Register of Natural Persons, or Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) issues an ID document which is required for voting, attending university, or standing for political office in Brazil.

“When designing our solution for the Brazilian market, we quickly realized that without the additional security step of the CPF checks, it would be easy for fraudsters to forge documents,” explains Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Vice President Global Gaming at IDnow. “Out of all document proofing solutions, IDnow’s is one of the only ones to implement this check into its document verification process without any extra costs to the operator. KYC should never be a burden, but an enabler and we will continue to focus on that for our customers and players.”

IDnow’s technology has been deployed in the Brazilian market by wagering operator Eyas Gaming to comply with local laws and prevent fraud.

