IAM’s adaptation for AI agents drives M&A deals for Silverfort, iC Consult

Digital identity security firm Silverfort has acquired AI-native identity security provider Fabrix Security to deliver autonomous identity security at runtime.

The Silverfort Runtime Access Protection (RAP) technology will be integrated with Fabrix’s AI decisioning engine, which is fast enough to handle non-human and AI agent identities, according to the joint announcement.

As a result, the combined companies say they can help enterprises adopt agentic AI and scale their business while retaining full control of their security.

“Today, identity security and access control rely on rules that are created at ‘admin time’, attempting to pre-define access. But in the AI era, it’s becoming impossible to keep up, and organizations are rapidly losing control. The only way to mitigate this risk without stopping the business is to make access decisions at runtime, using deep context and AI speed,” says Hed Kovetz, CEO and co-founder of Silverfort. “Together with Fabrix, Silverfort’s platform will empower enterprises to protect their human, non-human, and agentic identities and their access, dynamically and continuously, using a runtime AI decisioning engine.”

Silverfort says its runtime enforcement capabilities are unmatched in the industry, and Fabrix’ identity knowledge graph and real-time AI-powered authorization decisions enable split-second decision-making.

Tel Aviv-based Fabrix was founded by a team with experience from a company acquired by Nvidia, Microsoft Entra and Microsoft’s AI security incubation, and had raised $8 million.

Silverfort announced a partnership with SentinelOne last week to upgrade identity security at runtime for the era of AI agents.

The joint capabilities of Silverfort and Fabrix are expected to be available during the second half of 2026.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Bridgepoint takes majority stake in iC Consult

Mid-market investor Bridgepoint is acquiring a controlling stake in Munich-based digital identity security and IAM service provider iC Consult, and plans to focus on international expansion and strengthening managed services portfolio. The new owner also intends to further invest in iC Consult’s AI-enabled capabilities and building a scaled, global IAM platform through selective M&A opportunities, Bridgepoint announced.

iC Consult’s revenue grew in its home base of Europe at an average annual rate of around 20 percent from 2020 to 2025. The company also entered the American market during this period.

The announcement also notes that the multibillion IAM market is growing at a double-digit rate, spurred on by cybersecurity threats and agentic AI development.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for iC Consult. Bridgepoint brings not only capital, but also deep sector expertise and a strong track record of helping companies like ours scale internationally,” says iC Consult CEO Jürgen Biermann.

“Together, we share a clear ambition: to further strengthen our position as the world’s leading independent identity security specialist, expand our global footprint, and transform iC Consult into a truly AI-native company,” Biermann continues.

“With Bridgepoint’s support, we will continue to invest in our people, our capabilities, and our platform – ensuring we deliver even greater value to our clients at a time when the rapid, AI-driven growth of digital identities makes identity security more critical than ever.”

Former iC Consult owner Carlyle has sold of all of its remaining shares in the company to Bridgepoint. Again, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Article Topics

acquisitions | AI agents | digital identity | Fabrix | iC Consult | identity security | Silverfort