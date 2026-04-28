FB pixel

Idex loses NOK 90M ID Centric investment, turns to smaller share sale

In negotiations on a commercial partnership to move inventory of 3M biometric sensors
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Idex loses NOK 90M ID Centric investment, turns to smaller share sale
 

Idex Biometrics is considering a private placement for 10 percent of its shares to replace a canceled deal.

A proposed private placement with ID Centric that would have supplied Idex with NOK 90 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$9.7 million) in return for a 20 percent stake and an initial order of fingerprint sensors for its biometric ID cards worth $1.75 million has been cancelled by mutual agreement, according to the announcement. A commercial partnership may replace the deal so ID Centric can still buy the biometric sensors.

CEO Anders Storbråten, privately and through Altea AS, and major shareholder and board member Robert Keith have each pre-committed to subscribe for NOK 10 million ($1.1 million) in offer shares. Keith and close associates are the primary shareholder in Idex, with 23.8 percent before the private placement.

Storbråten already owned more than 18 percent of Idex directly and through wholly-owned investment company Pinchcliffe AS when Altea AS increased its ownership stake in Idex to 10.77 percent with an investment close to NOK 22 million as part of a private placement round in January.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU Commission doubtful all member states will be able launch EUDI wallets this year

Europe is hurtling toward the age of digital wallets, but much is still unknown. “In early 2026, no EUDI Wallet…

 

Shift to SSI could preserve security of India’s digital ecosystem at scale

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Digi Yatra Foundation have released a joint paper that argues for…

 

US bill would require warrants for digital surveillance, biometric searches

A House bill introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert would impose a broad warrant requirement on government searches…

 

Massachusetts police share fingerprint data with ICE despite limits, report says

A new report from Citizens for Juvenile Justice (CJJ) says Massachusetts police departments, sheriffs, courts, and other justice system actors…

 

IAM’s adaptation for AI agents drives M&A deals for Silverfort, iC Consult

Digital identity security firm Silverfort has acquired AI-native identity security provider Fabrix Security to deliver autonomous identity security at runtime….

 

Tighter policies lead to fewer facial recognition searches for Detroit police

Police use of facial recognition technology continues to be an issue of concern globally – and pressure to put proper…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events