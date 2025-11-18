Idex sees light ahead with biometric payment cards progressing

Negligeable revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 belie some positive indications for Idex Biometrics, according to its latest quarterly report.

CEO Anders Storbråten says revenue lags customer validation, product certification, regulatory approvals and order pipeline development as an indicator.

Out of five goals set out for the company in March, Idex has achieved a switch to supplying products rather than components, launched access products it believes are world class, streamlined operations and reduced operating expenditures and made progress on biometric payment cards. The company also received its first production order for biometric payment cards for the Japanese market from Toshiba last week.

The last hurdle is clearing OpEx with monthly sales.

